Domino's extends streak of US sales growth
Domino's sales jumped 12.2 percent at established U.S. locations in the final three months of 2016, extending the pizza delivery chain's streak of growth as it focuses on convenience and affordable prices. The Ann Arbor, Michigan company has pushed up the sales figure up for nearly six straight years, in part by offering easier ways to order online, on mobile phones and social media.
