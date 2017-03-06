Dominick's opens for new season in downtown Ann Arbor
Dominick's is opening Monday, March 6, just in time to welcome University of Michigan students back from spring break and celebrate spring weather Michiganders are praying for. Owner Richard DeVarti said it's business as usual for the Ann Arbor establishment at 812 Monroe St. The restaurant dates back to 1960 and is well-known for its homemade sangria served in mason jars and a plethora of patios, porches and gathering spots.
