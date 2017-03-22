Detroit ranked the country's unhappiest, unhealthiest, most stressed city
Not only has Detroit been ranked as America's most stressed city, but it can also stake its claim as being the unhappiest. Michigan, in general, hasn't fared well in WalletHub's in-depth reports, as Detroit was named the aforementioned America's most stressed and unhealthiest city, while Ann Arbor and the Motor City were recognized as two of the country's rudest .
