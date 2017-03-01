Charitable garage sale takes over Ann Arbor hotel for pediatric tumor research
The foundation, formed after Chad Carr lost his battle against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma in 2015 , raises money for research and awareness for Pediatric Brain Tumors, with an emphasis on DIPG. "This is a real healing thing for us to focus on things that are good," said Tammi Carr, Chad's mother, "and watching the community continue to support ChadTough and our family is just so heartwarming, it's incredible."
