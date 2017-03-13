Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with even...

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with events around Ann Arbor

Whether you drink a pint of Guinness, cook up a meal of corned beef or dance a jig with some friends, St. Patrick's Day prompts people around the world celebrate in some way. First started as a religious holiday in honor of the patron saint of Ireland, the holiday is now recognized in countries around the world.

