Cafe Felix restaurant listed for $895,000 in downtown Ann Arbor
Cafe Felix, 204 S. Main St., is available through Swisher Commercial, and the listing states the owner is "starting new venture in another state." The sale is for the assets of a full-service restaurant operation, located near the University of Michigan campus and stadium, and would include a Class C liquor license.
