BOOM! The State of Tennessee Files Constitutional Challenge to Refugee Resettlement Program
The state of Tennessee knows what's up when it comes to how to deal with this refugee resettlement garbage. The Thomas More Law Center has officially filed a lawsuit on behalf of the State of Tennessee questioning the constitutionality of the refugee resettlement program, citing the 10th Amendment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC