Bill's Beer Garden opens for season d...

Bill's Beer Garden opens for season despite unfavorable weather

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Slush and below-freezing temperatures didn't stop owner Mark Hodesh from opening Bill's Beer Garden for the season on Friday, March 17. Despite the less than favorable conditions, locals and loyal patrons stopped at Bill's, 218 S. Ashley St., to enjoy one of the many draft beers on the menu and to continue the St. Patrick's Day festivities. Bill's Beer Garden is one of Ann Arbor's popular seasonal establishments, and Hodesh is looking forward to the Ann Arbor community enjoying all that the beer garden has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 16 Any 5
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC