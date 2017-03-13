Bill's Beer Garden opens for season despite unfavorable weather
Slush and below-freezing temperatures didn't stop owner Mark Hodesh from opening Bill's Beer Garden for the season on Friday, March 17. Despite the less than favorable conditions, locals and loyal patrons stopped at Bill's, 218 S. Ashley St., to enjoy one of the many draft beers on the menu and to continue the St. Patrick's Day festivities. Bill's Beer Garden is one of Ann Arbor's popular seasonal establishments, and Hodesh is looking forward to the Ann Arbor community enjoying all that the beer garden has to offer.
