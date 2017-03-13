Autonomous vehicle test site President Trump will visit is still on drawing board

The American Center for Mobility has submitted a preliminary site plan for its autonomous and connected vehicle testing facility at Willow Run in Ypsilanti Township, just days ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump. Trump is scheduled to meet with automotive and business leaders at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Willow Run site in Ypsilanti Township, according to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.