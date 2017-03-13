Autonomous vehicle test site President Trump will visit is still on drawing board
The American Center for Mobility has submitted a preliminary site plan for its autonomous and connected vehicle testing facility at Willow Run in Ypsilanti Township, just days ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump. Trump is scheduled to meet with automotive and business leaders at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Willow Run site in Ypsilanti Township, according to the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|2 hr
|watchLiarTrump an...
|4
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|3 hr
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC