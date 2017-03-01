Augmented Reality and Extra Layers of...

Augmented Reality and Extra Layers of Touch and Feel

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Pioneering cobots from Universal Robots, working in tandem with the operator, can now integrate interactive augmented reality into labor intensive tasks and improve jobs that are prone to human error. Booth 1245: Unlike load cells that only operate on a single axis and measure only push, the low cost multi-axis Axia80 force/torque sensor from ATI embedded in a cobot from Universal Robots senses torque and side loads along all six axes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC