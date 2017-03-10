Ann Arbor's Pretzel Bell marks 1st anniversary with dinner promotion

There is still time to celebrate The Pretzel Bell's one-year anniversary with a free dinner courtesy of a special March promotion. Guests can download a coupon from The Pretzel Bell website for a free entree with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value through March 31. The Pretzel Bell is located at 226 S. Main St. and was inspired by a restaurant of the same name that closed about 32 years ago.

