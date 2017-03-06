Ann Arbor's Arborland shopping center sold for $102 million
New York-based Brixmor Property Group has purchased Arborland in southeast Ann Arbor for $102 million, with plans to enhance and increase retailers located within the shopping center. The acquisition of Arborland, 3600 Washtenaw Ave., was announced Monday, March 6. A company statement said Brixmor "intends to leverage its local market expertise, deep retailer relationships and value creation capabilities to drive cash flow growth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC