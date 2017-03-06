Ann Arbor's Arborland shopping center...

Ann Arbor's Arborland shopping center sold for $102 million

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

New York-based Brixmor Property Group has purchased Arborland in southeast Ann Arbor for $102 million, with plans to enhance and increase retailers located within the shopping center. The acquisition of Arborland, 3600 Washtenaw Ave., was announced Monday, March 6. A company statement said Brixmor "intends to leverage its local market expertise, deep retailer relationships and value creation capabilities to drive cash flow growth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb '17 hollyleaf 234
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Washtenaw County was issued at March 07 at 11:25AM EST

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC