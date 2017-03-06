Ann Arbor moving forward with 'don't ask' immigration ordinance
Ann Arbor officials are planning to enact a new ordinance spelling out when the city's police officers and other public servants can and can't ask about someone's immigration status. The City Council voted unanimously Monday night, March 6, to advance the ordinance to a second reading and possible final approval on April 3. There will be a public hearing on the ordinance at that meeting.
