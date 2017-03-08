Ann Arbor job fairs seeking parks workers and substitute teachers
The Ann Arbor's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Cobblestone Farm, 2781 Packard Road. The department is trying to fill more than 250 temporary and seasonal positions.
