Ann Arbor father reunited with family after avoiding deportation

Ajin, 48, was released from jail and reunited with his wife and four children in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, March 1, a day after a federal immigration judge granted a rare deportation waiver following a two-hour court hearing in Detroit. On Thursday, still shaken by the ordeal, Ajin declined to answer questions, but he says he's happy to be home and thankful for everyone who supported him.

