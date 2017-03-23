Ann Arbor area business briefs: Arbor Research Collaborative for Health and G2 Consulting Group
From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: The Board of Directors of Arbor Research Collaborative for Health has elected two new members for terms starting in March 2017. Akinlolu Ojo and Judith Walker bring extensive experience in clinical research and finance to their new roles.
