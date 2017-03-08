Ann Arbor area business briefs: Arbor Hospice Foundation and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: The Arbor Hospice Foundation has successfully completed its comprehensive Campaign for Arbor Hospice capital fundraiser was announced by Arbor Hospice Foundation President Gloria Brooks. The multi-year effort generated more than $7 million to support current patients and families, as well as expand Arbor's reach in providing the highest standard of end of life care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.