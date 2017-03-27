Ann Arbor area business briefs: Ann Arbor Carpets Flooring America...

Ann Arbor area business briefs: Ann A...

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Ann Arbor Carpets Flooring America employees Jenny Mrozinski and Doug Mitchell headed to Guatemala to participate in a home build operation through Habitat for Humanity Guatemala Global Village Trip. Ann Arbor Carpets Flooring America employees have also participated in local home builds through Habitat for Humanity Huron Valley and will be sponsoring two Women Build activities in April and May where a team of 12 women will be building one home for a deserving family in the Ann Arbor community.

