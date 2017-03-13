An overview of the 17-story developme...

An overview of the 17-story development planned in downtown Ann Arbor

After more than a year of negotiations, the city's staff and Chicago-based developer Core Space presented the latest plans for a 17-story development on the city-owned Library Lot in downtown Ann Arbor at a special City Council work session Thursday night, March 16. The City Council might be asked to make a decision next month on whether to sell the property to the developer for $10 million. Shown here is a view of the proposed building known as the Collective on 5th, as viewed from the Blake Transit Center area looking east across Fifth Avenue.

Ann Arbor, MI

