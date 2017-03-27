Aliens or swamp gas? The mystery of Michigan's most famous UFO sighting lives on
The March 25, 1966 edition of The Ann Arbor News included some of the few images captured of the unidentified flying objects. Lights were seen hovering and then zipping across the sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|1 hr
|Mikeymike116
|3
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Tue
|Alex Wong
|7
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC