Aliens or swamp gas? The mystery of M...

Aliens or swamp gas? The mystery of Michigan's most famous UFO sighting lives on

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

The March 25, 1966 edition of The Ann Arbor News included some of the few images captured of the unidentified flying objects. Lights were seen hovering and then zipping across the sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... 1 hr Mikeymike116 3
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Tue Alex Wong 7
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC