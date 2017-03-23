Advanced Welding Cells for Gearmaking and Automotive Jobs
GMTA offers a compact CNC workcell from Arnold available with CO2 or solid-state lasers, this cell is suitable for mass production or smaller batches, owing to the onboard loading and powerful CNC programming capabilities of the machine. GMTA now offers a compact CNC workcell from Arnold that uses CO2 or solid-state lasers for welding smaller round components, and a two-station CNC laser cell from Arnold that performs a variety of geometries in laser welding, including axial and radial seams, plus an integrated pressing function.
