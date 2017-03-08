Achieves New Record Audience Level

Recently released audience research from Nielsen Audio* show that Michigan Radio's weekly listening audience grew to the largest in station history this past fall. According to the Fall 2016 Nielsen Audio Report, the station's weekly broadcast audience across Michigan exceeded 530,000 listeners per week.

