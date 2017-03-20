Ann Arbor, MI - Today hundreds sake to the streets of downtown Ann Arbor for the 2017 Probility Ann Arbor Marathon, brought to you by Epic Races and Champions for Charity. This race is unique in that multiple distance events start at the same place, at the exact same time - marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K - just outside one of Ann Arbor's most memorable landmarks: the University of Michigan Stadium .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.