Zingerman's is rolling out its own line of potato chips
Given that Zingerman's sets Ann Arbor's sandwich standard and its family of companies creates so many original flavors and products, it's a little surprising that it has yet to dabble in the art of artisan potato chips. But that changed as of this week when Zingerman's Delicatessen announced it's launching its own line of thin and crispy spuds, Zingerman's Potato Chips, out of the Detroit Street deli.
