Zingerman's in Ann Arbor One of Several Michigan Sanctuary Spaces
A movement to create safe spaces for employees is just beginning, and one Ann Arbor company is voicing its support for the newly-founded and hotly-debated project, according to an MLive.com report . Zingerman's Delicatessen, Bakehouse, Creamery, Roadhouse restaurant and Cornman Farms located in Dexter are now part of the sanctuary status designation for restaurants and businesses, identified through storefront signs as employers who are providing safe spaces for their employees, devoid of harassment and discrimination from other workers or patrons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|15 hr
|Faith
|2
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC