Wild Swan Theater to Present Benefit Concert

Children, adults, and families are invited to celebrate Wild Swan Theater's 37th season! Our annual concert to benefit Wild Swan Theater, An Afternoon of Ann Arbor's Best!, will be held at The Ark on Sunday, March 19th at 1:00pm. We are excited to have confirmed an outstanding line up of family-friendly talent, including Gemini with Emily Slomovits, Peter Madcat Ruth, and Frank Pahl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.