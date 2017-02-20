Wild Swan Theater to Present Benefit Concert
Children, adults, and families are invited to celebrate Wild Swan Theater's 37th season! Our annual concert to benefit Wild Swan Theater, An Afternoon of Ann Arbor's Best!, will be held at The Ark on Sunday, March 19th at 1:00pm. We are excited to have confirmed an outstanding line up of family-friendly talent, including Gemini with Emily Slomovits, Peter Madcat Ruth, and Frank Pahl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC