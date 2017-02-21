Verizon offers taste of 5G as it expands network trials - CNET
Verizon said Wednesday it plans to offer "5G" service to some customers in 11 US markets by mid-2017. The company boasted that this will be the largest proving ground yet for the next-generation wireless technology.
