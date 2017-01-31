U. of Mich. video game cache serves as an archive, at play
In this May 20, 2016, video games are shelved at the Computer and Video Game Archive at the Duderstadt Center at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. The university's archive features over 7,000 titles - everything from time-honored favorites such as "Pac-Man" and "Frogger" to newer fare, including "Call of Duty" and "Halo" - on dozens of gaming systems.
