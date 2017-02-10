U of M to offer class on recognizing fake news
Angie Oehrli is a University of Michigan librarian who helped develop the course. She hopes the class will provide tangible skills for students to recognize and avoid fabricated stories that pass themselves off as legitimate news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
