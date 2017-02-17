Two stranger danger warnings in Washtenaw Co.
In Ann Arbor, police are searching for a man with a distinct head of heir, gray and styled like Albert Einstein. A 10-year-old girl reported the man tried to lure her into his car at the graduate student complex on University of Michigan's north campus on Thursday.
