Theatre NOVA to Present World Premiere of CLUTTER by Brian Cox
Theatre NOVA, an Ann Arbor nonprofit company that focuses exclusively on new and recent plays, presents the world premiere of "Clutter" by Brian Cox . How do you tell the story of your life? And what if the characters in the story tell it differently than you remember? In this funny and stylized play about sex and marriage, a man sits at a desk, sorting through the clutter of his life - a book, a flashlight, a wedding ring.
