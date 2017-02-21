Taxing solar panels undermines Ann Arbor's goals, Sierra Club says
The Sierra Club's Huron Valley Group has joined the debate over whether Ann Arbor should be raising people's taxes for going solar, something the city argues it has no choice but to do under state law. In a statement shared with members of the Ann Arbor Solar Users Network, the club's leaders said they are greatly disappointed it appears the city will continue raising residents' property assessments for adding solar panels to their homes, without any form of local mitigation or offset for the increases.
