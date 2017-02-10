State pension fund lost millions on f...

State pension fund lost millions on failed Ann Arbor development

The state's pension fund lost millions of dollars taking a chance on a private development deal in Ann Arbor. The Michigan Department of Treasury confirmed this week the State of Michigan Retirement Systems lost about half its original $20 million investment in the failed Broadway Village project with the recent sale of the property to a new development team that is planning an entirely new project now.

