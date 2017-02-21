Sean Magee becomes Michigan Football Director of Player Personnel
Per a release from MGoBlue.com , Magee comes to Ann Arbor after serving in the same position at the U.S. Naval Academy: "Sean brings a strong recruiting history and an experienced personnel background to the University of Michigan," said Harbaugh. "We are excited to have his military experience, leadership skills and organizational talents help make our program great.
