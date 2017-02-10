Scientists across the US are scrambling to save government research in 'Data Rescue' events
Laptops in hand, roughly 150 people descended on an NYU building over the weekend to spend their Saturday downloading data. Amid pizza boxes stacked next to a variety of 2-liter soda bottles, volunteers - mostly programmers, software developers, system administrators, scientists, and librarians by day - made their way through a list of government websites, flagging them to be preserved and downloading the data sets they contained.
