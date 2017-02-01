Rep. Donna Lasinski introduces Michigan FOIA reform legislation

State Rep. Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, says she wants to increase the public's trust in Michigan's elected leaders. Lasinski, who is starting her first term representing western Washtenaw County in the state House after serving on the Ann Arbor school board, introduced a bill on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as part of a bipartisan legislative package that would extend Freedom of Information Act requests to apply to the governor's office and create a similar Legislative Open Records Act to apply to the state Legislature.

