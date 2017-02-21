Rep. Debbie Dingell talks Trump and Affordable Care Act in Ann Arbor

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell touched on a range of subjects during a stop in Ann Arbor, including President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and issues Michigan currently faces like health care and the economy. During a lunch forum with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Weber's Inn, Dingell, D-Dearborn, discussed the future of the Affordable Care Act and executive orders she called "ill-thought out."

