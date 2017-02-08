Racist emails sent to students 'almost certainly involves a hacker,' UM says
A University of Michigan professor denies he sent racist and anti-Semitic emails that initially appeared to have come from his account. J. Alex Halderman, a professor of computer science and engineering, said in an email to The Ann Arbor News that the messages sent to students the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, were "spoofed."
