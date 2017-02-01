Police seek tips about thefts from 3 Metro Detroit Moosejaw stores
There's a $1,000 reward for tips related to a series of retail frauds at three Metro Detroit Moosejaw stores. The Ann Arbor Moosejaw store, 327 S. Main St., reported a retail fraud on Jan. 11, and authorities want to question two men spotted on the surveillance footage, according to Crime Stoppers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Mon
|frankwalshingham
|1
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
|The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked that Wolverine ass
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC