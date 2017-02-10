Planters NUTmobile and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Ann Arbor
When strolling or driving the streets of Ann Arbor in the next few days, residents may notice a couple of oddities: a large peanut and a large sausage in a bun, both on wheels. The Planters NUTmobile and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile are both in town, and crews who drive them are here for promotional purposes and, in the case of the former, for recruiting future brand ambassadors.
