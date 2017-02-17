Pharmacy Closes At VG's In Brighton Ahead Of Sale
Customers who have their prescriptions filled through VG's Pharmacy at the VG's food center on Grand River in Brighton are being told to have their prescriptions filed at a local drug store. WHMI reported last week that the Brighton VG's store had been sold to Busch's, a small supermarket chain based in Ann Arbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
