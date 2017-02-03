Ovaries Removed in MI Deer Sterilization Plan
Deer management has risen to a new level as 54 deer in Ann Arbor, MI have had their ovaries surgically removed by veterinarians as part of the city's deer sterilization management plan. The procedures took place in a makeshift operating room at the city-owned Huron Hills Golf Course from Jan. 22-29.
