Only one-third of parents think they are doing a good job helping kids eat healthy

Many parents may not be following the recipe for encouraging healthy diets in their kids, 1 in 5 don't think it's important to limit fast food and other junk food IMAGE: Many parents do not promote healthy eating in kids, according to this month's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan.... view more ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- If you know healthy eating is important for your kids but you also feel like it's easier said than done, you're not alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.