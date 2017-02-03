No traces of voter fraud found in Mich.'s immigrant-dense areas
A new study of Michigan's most heavily immigrant counties found no evidence to support President Trump's wild assertion that three to five million people voted illegally last November. The analysis by Anderson Economic Group in East Lansing found that if the President's conjecture were true, Michigan's hypothetical share of the alleged fraudulent votes would have been about 250,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Sat
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|why does michigan not fall in the great lakes?
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|arabs go home before we loose our food stamps
|Jan 26
|allahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC