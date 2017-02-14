No Charges For Suspected Muslim Hate-...

No Charges For Suspected Muslim Hate-Crime Hoaxer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Caller

A Muslim student at the University of Michigan suspected of perpetrating a hate-crime hoax will not be charged. The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office is not proceeding with any legal action - even though the Ann Arbor Police Department suspected the female student of fabricating the entire incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) 3 hr fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 3 Robert 3
Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06) Jan 30 A human with a heart 10
more fun than a hijjab Jan 26 badam 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC