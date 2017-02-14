No Charges For Suspected Muslim Hate-Crime Hoaxer
A Muslim student at the University of Michigan suspected of perpetrating a hate-crime hoax will not be charged. The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office is not proceeding with any legal action - even though the Ann Arbor Police Department suspected the female student of fabricating the entire incident.
