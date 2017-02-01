Missing University of Michigan student found dead
Eric Allen Kammerer, 26, was being sought as a missing and endangered person by Ann Arbor police, the department said in a release on Jan. 27 . He was last seen by his roommates on Jan. 16, had a history of depression and access to a firearm.
