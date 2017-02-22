Mighty Good Coffee plans new location in the soon-to-close Jefferson Cakery space
Ann Arbor's Mighty Good Coffee will open a fourth location in an Old West Side space now occupied by the Jefferson Market and Cakery. According to a post on the Jefferson Cakery's page, the shop is closing on Sunday and Mighty Good is moving in.
