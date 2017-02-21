MI caregiver accused of embezzling from 89 y.o.
A Michigan caregiver is facing a number of charges after police say she embezzled thousands of dollars from an 89-year-old Ann Arbor woman. Ann Arbor police say 61-year-old Cheryl Elaine Smith of Pinckney had access to the woman's financial accounts while she was employed as her caregiver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
