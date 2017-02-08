Merck Foundation Announces Six Progra...

Merck Foundation Announces Six Program Grant Recipients for Alliance...

The Merck Foundation , announced today the selection of the six program sites and National Program Office forming the Alliance to Advance Patient-Centered Cancer Care . With $15 million in funding from the Foundation over five years, the Alliance aims to increase timely access to patient-centered cancer care for vulnerable and underserved populations in the United States.

