Meager ice cover on Lake Superior this winter
Most of Lake Superior remains ice-free at mid-February, which improves the chances of an early start to navigation this spring. Data obtained by tbnewswatch.com from The Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan shows only 8.2 per cent of the largest great lake is currently ice-covered, which is virtually identical to the situation last year at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 3
|Robert
|3
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|more fun than a hijjab
|Jan 26
|badam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC